Huge gas tanker explosion murders 14 in India
Date
12/22/2024 7:39:49 AM
(MENAFN) A devastating explosion involving a gas tanker in western India has resulted in at least 14 deaths and left 40 others injured, many critically. The explosion occurred on Friday morning near a petrol pump in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, after a truck collided with the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker. The collision caused the tanker’s nozzles to rupture, leading to an LPG leak that quickly ignited, triggering multiple explosions that affected nearby vehicles, including cars and a bus full of passengers.
Eyewitnesses reported that the tanker, attempting a U-turn at a notorious accident-prone junction, was struck by a fully-loaded truck. The resulting blaze spread over a wide area, with vehicles scattered across a 300-meter stretch of road. Emergency services, including bulldozers and fire engines, were deployed to clear the wreckage and contain the fire, which was visible from nearly a mile away.
Tragically, passengers on the bus were trapped due to jammed doors during the fire. Of the 40 injured, 28 remain in critical condition. One video that circulated online showed a person severely burned, walking down the road in search of help before succumbing to his injuries. The incident has raised alarms about safety protocols for fuel transport and handling in India, with experts calling for investigations and stricter safety measures.
This incident comes amid growing concerns about road safety in Rajasthan, which saw a significant rise in accidents and fatalities last year. Experts have pointed to rushed infrastructure projects and the lack of essential safety features as contributing factors. The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety has asked for a report from the state government on safety improvements.
