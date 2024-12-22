Putin intends on meeting EU nation`s head of government

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir is set to meet with Slovak Prime Robert Fico on Monday, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The meeting comes amid growing tensions surrounding US sanctions on Serbia's main oil and gas company, Naftne Industrije Srbije (NIS), and the looming energy crisis in Europe. Vucic revealed that, starting January 1, 2025, Russia will halt gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine, a move that will significantly affect European energy security.



Fico, who leads an EU country, has warned that Slovakia might retaliate against Ukraine over its decision to stop facilitating the transit of Russian gas, which is crucial for Slovakia's energy needs. Vucic also suggested that the potential meeting between Putin and Fico could provoke reactions from other European leaders.

