Russian Deputy Foreign Sergey Ryabkov has accused the outgoing US administration under President Joe Biden of actively hindering President-elect Donald Trump's attempts to broker peace in the Ukraine conflict. In an exclusive interview with RT, Ryabkov stated that the White House's current policies, including allowing Ukraine to launch strikes on Russian territory with US-supplied weapons and increasing arms deliveries to Ukraine, are "risky" and "self-destructive."



Ryabkov emphasized that Biden’s administration seems intent on undermining Trump’s potential efforts to negotiate a solution to the conflict. He pointed to recent strikes on Russian territory, including the deadly attack on Rylsk using US-supplied HIMARS missiles.



While Moscow remains open to informal peace proposals from the West, Ryabkov reiterated that Russia's stance on negotiations is clear, with President Putin reaffirming that talks with Ukraine must respect the realities on the ground and include conditions agreed upon in 2022, such as Ukraine’s neutral status and limits on foreign weaponry deployment.

