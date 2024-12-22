Gaza resistance groups call on PA forces to immediately cease Jenin operations

(MENAFN) Three Palestinian resistance groups—Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine—released a joint statement calling for an immediate cessation of the operations carried out by Palestinian Authority (PA) forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The groups condemned the PA’s actions, stating that these operations only serve the interests of Israel. They called for the PA forces to withdraw from Jenin and its refugee camp, as well as for the lifting of the siege on the area.



The resistance groups also proposed the formation of a national committee, which would include all Palestinian factions, to end the aggression in Jenin and prevent it from spreading to other regions of the West Bank. In their statement, the groups emphasized the importance of preserving Palestinian lives, resistance efforts, and the weapons of Palestine, framing the PA's actions as a threat to these core values.



In the face of what they described as genocide against the Palestinian people by Israel, with U.S. support, the groups called for a unified Palestinian stance to resist enemy efforts. They argued that such unity was crucial to defeating the plans of Israel and its allies, especially given the ongoing violence in the region.



Hamas had already denounced the PA’s security operations in the Jenin refugee camp in an earlier statement, labeling them illegal and a crime against Palestinian residents. The PA security forces had raided the camp two weeks ago, resulting in fierce clashes with resistance fighters, further fueling tensions between the PA and Palestinian resistance groups.

