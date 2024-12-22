NDMC Vice Chairman Hits Out At AAP's Registration Drive; Labels It 'Election Gimmick'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday escalated its criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the recently announced door-to-door registration drive for two welfare schemes -- Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana -- accusing the party of engaging in "election gimmicks" ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal accused Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal of making hollow promises.

"Kejriwal promised 500 new schools, 20 colleges, employment for youth, free water, and electricity. None of these promises have been fulfilled. Why is he making these announcements now after being in power for a decade? Will the money suddenly appear in people's bank accounts?" Chahal questioned, labelling the welfare schemes as mere "election gimmick."

Chahal also slammed AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana, claiming it was unnecessary when the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme already covers over 50 crore people nationwide.

"Kejriwal is preventing the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, depriving the poor of its benefits. These new announcements are a hoax, and people can see through it," he asserted.

Confident about the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections, Chahal said, "The BJP will win in Delhi and even defeat Kejriwal on his own seat. Where BJP governs, there are direct benefit schemes for women, the elderly, the poor, and OBC communities."

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused Kejriwal of indulging in "political theatrics" and cited AAP's unfulfilled promises in Punjab. "It's December 2024, and not a single rupee has been transferred to the women in Punjab as promised. Is respect for women just an election gimmick for Kejriwal?" she asked.

Speaking to IANS, Swaraj also questioned the financial viability of AAP's schemes, pointing out that Delhi's Chief Minister had recently requested a Rs 10.5 crore loan from the Centre.

Swaraj urged Delhi's senior citizens to be cautious, accusing AAP of using welfare schemes as bait.

The BJP has consistently attacked AAP over its governance in Delhi, focusing on issues like stalled development projects, unmet promises, and alleged financial mismanagement.