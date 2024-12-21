Sony Middle East & Africa, Modern Home Unveil Cutting-Edge Products In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sony Middle East and Africa, alongside Modern Home, its strategic and exclusive partner in Qatar, announced the release of the WF-C510 wireless earbuds, WH-1000XM5, and WF-1000XM5 headphones in Smoky Pink, the MDR-M1 studio monitor headphones, and the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II lens.

These exciting new launches cater to a wide range of consumers, from enthusiasts and photographers to creators and professionals. The new launches are available at Modern Home in Al Maha Centre on Salwa Road and Fnac stores in Lagoona Mall, Doha Festival City, and Place Vendome, in addition to other major retailers in town.

The WF-C510 wireless earbuds redefine convenience and comfort. Featuring Sony's smallest-ever closed-type design, these earbuds offer a stable and ergonomic fit, ensuring hours of seamless use. The compact, cylindrical charging case is pocket-friendly and provides extended portability.

The WF-C510 delivers powerful performance with up to 11 hours of playback time, while a quick five-minute charge gives an impressive 60 minutes of listening time.

Equipped with Ambient Sound Mode and Voice Focus, the earbuds allow users to stay connected to their surroundings while enjoying high-quality audio. Personalisation is made possible with the Sony Headphones Connect app, where sound preferences can be customised.

Supporting Multipoint Connection for simultaneous pairing with two devices and boasting IPX4 water resistance, the WF-C510 is ideal for everyday use. Enhanced by DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), these earbuds ensure crisp, well-balanced sound for an authentic listening experience. Available in blue, yellow, black, and white, they perfectly blend style with practicality.

Sony adds a stylish new dimension to its award-winning WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones with the introduction of Smoky Pink, a sophisticated shade designed in collaboration with K-Pop sensation LE SSERAFIM.

The Smoky Pink edition blends elegant undertones with a matte finish, elevating its appeal as both an audio accessory and a fashion statement. Featuring Sony's best-in-class noise cancellation and 360 Reality Audio, these headphones deliver studio-quality sound engineered to perfection, ensuring music is heard the way it's meant to be.

As part of Sony's For The Music campaign, the headphones are inspired by LE SSERAFIM's chic aesthetic and their hit track 'CRAZY', making them a must-have for fans and trendsetters. Designed for maximum comfort and performance, these headphones seamlessly combine cutting-edge technology with style.

The MDR-M1 studio monitor headphones are Sony's latest innovation for creators, sound engineers, and music professionals. Designed in collaboration with industry experts like Mike Piacentini (Battery Studios) and Akihiro Nishimura (Power Station NYC), the MDR-M1 offers studio-quality sound reproduction for professional use.

The headphones feature a closed acoustic structure for excellent sound isolation, ensuring precise monitoring in any environment. At the heart of the MDR-M1 is a uniquely developed driver unit that achieves ultra-wideband playback (5Hz–80kHz), combining a soft edge for low distortion and a hard dome for crystal-clear high frequencies.

Engineered for comfort, the MDR-M1 features low-resilience ear pads and a lightweight design, allowing for long listening sessions without fatigue. Two detachable cables, including a shorter, portable option, offer versatility for professional setups. Supporting Sony's 360 Virtual Mixing Environment (360VME), the MDR-M1 empowers creators to work in virtual studio spaces, delivering consistency and accuracy anywhere.

Sony's FE 85mm F1.4 GM II lens raises the bar for portrait and cinematic photography. This second-generation lens features two XA (extreme aspherical) and two ED (extra-low dispersion) elements to achieve outstanding resolution and clarity while suppressing aberrations. The hallmark of the lens is its soft, stunning bokeh, thanks to the 11-blade circular aperture and spherical aberration optimisation.

The autofocus (AF) capabilities are significantly enhanced, now up to three times faster than its predecessor, enabling precise subject tracking even during high-speed continuous shooting, such as with Sony's Alpha 9 III. The lens is also optimised for cinematic video production, minimising focus breathing and providing flexible operability with customizable focus hold buttons and an independent aperture ring.

Weighing just 642 grammes, 20% lighter and 13% smaller than the first-generation model, the lens combines advanced technology with a lightweight, compact design, making it an essential tool for portrait, wedding, and travel photographers, as well as videographers.

Sony continues to set new standards with products that blend innovative technology, user-focused design, and uncompromising performance. From high-quality audio solutions to professional-grade lenses, Sony's latest launches cater to diverse consumer and professional needs. With the support of Modern Home, Sony reaffirms its commitment to delivering excellence and enriching experiences for customers in Qatar.

