Macron announces shift in France’s military role in Africa, redefines Djibouti base

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel stated on Friday that he wants the Djibouti military post to be redefined as a "projection point" for his country's varied operations.



During a visit to the French military post in the East African country, Macron emphasized the changing regional dynamics.



"Our role in Africa is evolving because the world in Africa is evolving-public opinion is changing, and are changing," he stated.



France has begun closing military sites in many African countries as part of a broader move to repair relations with the continent. Macron explained the choice as an attempt to form alliances based on mutual respect.



"We must change the logic that fuels uncertainty in the countries where our bases are located," Macron stated, alluding to rising anti-French sentiment in several of France's former colonies.



Over the last two years, France has discontinued defense cooperation agreements with Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, withdrawing its soldiers from these countries.



