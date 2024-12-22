Biden inks USD100 billion government funding bill into law to avoid shutdown

(MENAFN) On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed a funding bill into law, successfully avoiding a potential government shutdown. In a statement, Biden described the agreement as a compromise, acknowledging that neither side got everything they wanted. The bill will fund operations through March 14, with a significant allocation of USD100 billion for disaster relief and USD10 billion for agricultural assistance.



The deal notably excluded a demand from President-elect Donald for a debt ceiling extension, a provision that failed to make it into the final package. Biden also pointed out that the bill rejected the Republicans' push for an accelerated pathway to tax cuts for billionaires. The deal ensures that the government can continue functioning at full capacity, which Biden emphasized is positive news for American families, especially during the holiday season.



The bill passed with broad support in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, securing 366 votes in the House and 85 in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that the bill would prevent a government shutdown. This marked a significant achievement for lawmakers after weeks of political turmoil.



In the lead-up to the vote, Trump and his ally Elon Musk publicly opposed an initial bipartisan deal, with Trump advocating for a debt ceiling increase. Despite these tensions, House Speaker Mike Johnson was able to secure bipartisan support and avoid Trump's debt limit demands, marking the end of a turbulent period in Washington.

