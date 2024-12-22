Yemeni FM says Israel's supporters involved in aggression against nation

(MENAFN) The Yemeni Foreign Minister, Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer, issued a stern warning to the supporters and allies of Israel, stressing that any country backing Israeli aggression against Yemen would be held accountable for the consequences of their actions. Amer made his remarks on Sunday via social media, condemning those who support Israel's military actions against Sanaa, calling them accomplices in the attack. He emphasized that these countries would have to face the repercussions of their decisions.



Amer's comments came in response to an on Sana’a, which was initially speculated to have been carried out by Israel. However, the United States later claimed responsibility for the attack. Amer warned that the nations supporting Israel would eventually regret their involvement and would "pay the price" for backing what he described as genocide in Gaza.



Earlier, Yemen's Information Minister, Hashem Ahmed Abdul-Rahman Sharaf al-Din, also expressed frustration over the U.S. role in the conflict, suggesting that Americans have not learned from their past mistakes. He criticized the U.S. for continuing to face humiliation at the hands of the Yemeni people, particularly in light of recent U.S. attacks on Yemen.



In recent weeks, both the U.S. and Israel have ramped up their military actions against Yemen’s critical infrastructure, aiming to pressure the Yemeni forces into halting their operations against Israeli targets. Despite this, Yemen has vowed to continue its campaign against Israeli interests as long as Israel persists with its actions in Gaza.

