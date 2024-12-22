South Pacific island Vanuatu experiences 6.1-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Port-Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 39.9 kilometers (24.7 miles). Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage have been reported from the event.



This latest earthquake follows a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Vanuatu earlier in the week, on Tuesday. That earthquake resulted in the deaths of 14 people and injured 200 others. Katie Greenwood, head of the International Federation of Red Cross's Pacific division, stated that the region had "never seen" such widespread property damage, including damage to both private and public buildings, caused by the 7.3 magnitude quake.



The earthquake on Tuesday affected approximately 100,000 people, with reports indicating that numerous buildings, both residential and public, had collapsed, with some described as "pancaking" by locals and images shared on social media.



Vanuatu, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is highly vulnerable to seismic activity due to its position near tectonic plate boundaries. The region is regularly impacted by earthquakes, and this series of quakes has added to the challenges faced by the island nation.

