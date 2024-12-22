Transfer of products through Iran’s seaports surges 37 percent

(MENAFN) Transfer of products via the seaports of Iran has risen by 37 percent in the present Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), the chief of the nation’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) declared.



Addressing a TV show, Ali-Akbar Safaei noted that 9.366 million tons of products have been transferred through Iranian seaports throughout the eight-month mentioned timeframe.



Iran is among the nations with a unique status in business and transfer ties because of its great site and unique geography, as the nation is the corridor of many significant global halls.



Due to its geographical site, Iran can achieve an important part in the transfer of products in the area and highly benefit from its rank in this regard.



While Iran is combating the US one-sided sanctions on its economy, the nation’s ports as the key gates of shipments and brought ins achieve a pivotal part in this situation. This part makes all-out encouragement to ports and more improvement of them severe and dynamic.



Such requirement has caused the government to describe plans for more growth of the ports and further take some actions to support trade making in ports, also simplifying the filling and dropping of products, particularly regular goods, there.

