US Senate approves critical legislation to fund government, prevent shutdown

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Saturday, the US Senate passed critical legislation to fund the through March 14 and avert a potential shutdown, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for final approval. The bill received strong bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, reflecting widespread backing for the American Relief Act of 2025.



Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his satisfaction with the bill, calling it a "good bill" that would prevent a government shutdown just before Christmas. He highlighted that it would help Americans affected by natural disasters, provide funding for farmers, and prevent harmful budget cuts. The bill includes USD10 billion for American farmers and USD100 billion for disaster relief in storm-hit states.



The bill's passage comes after President-elect Donald Trump and his allies, including billionaire Elon Musk, blocked an earlier compromise agreement that had bipartisan support in the House. Several provisions were removed from the final bill, such as funding for pediatric cancer research, pay raises for Congress members, and restrictions on US investment in China, which had been included in the initial version.



In a last-minute effort, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine successfully ensured that the funding for pediatric cancer research was passed separately, ensuring that this vital support remained intact despite the changes to the broader legislation.

