Russia decries Ukraine’s drone strike in Tatarstan as 'terrorist act'

(MENAFN) Russia called Ukraine's drone strike in Tatarstan a "terrorist act" on Saturday.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, stated in a statement that the strike damaged civilian infrastructure in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.



According to the mayor's office, residential structures in three districts of the city of Kazan were targeted by drones. No one was hurt.



“Kiev is venting out its impotent anger for tangible military defeats on the peaceful population of Russia. The strike on the capital of Tatarstan is also a kind of revenge for the successful BRICS summit held in October this year, which demonstrated the power and influence of this association in the world, as well as an attempt to intimidate the population of one of the dynamically developing regions of our country,” Zakharova stated.



“We are outraged by the demonstrative hypocritical silence of the ‘collective West’ and its mass media which immediately react to any extremist outbreak, and even more so to terrorist attacks in various parts of the world but pretend as if nothing is happening in the case of Russia,” she also said.



MENAFN22122024000045016953ID1109020784