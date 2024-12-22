Car output in UK falls 30.1 percent last month, marking worst November since 1980

(MENAFN) UK car production dropped by 30.1 percent in November, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). A total of 64,216 cars were produced in the month, marking a decline of 27,711 units compared to November 2023. This marks the ninth consecutive month of falling output, making it the worst performance for the sector in November since 1980.



The decrease in production is attributed to several factors, including strategic product shifts, weaker demand in key global markets, and adjustments to production schedules. Additionally, comparisons with November 2023 are skewed due to the recovery in output from COVID-related supply chain disruptions during that period. As UK car manufacturers transition to electric vehicle (EV) production, significant retooling efforts have further impacted manufacturing output.



The shift to EV production has led to production cuts across all major carmakers. In November, 19,165 battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric cars were produced, representing a sharp 45.5 percent decline compared to the same month in 2023. Despite these challenges, electrified vehicles now account for nearly a third (29.8 percent) of total car production in the UK.



From January to November, over a quarter of a million electrified vehicles were manufactured in the UK. However, this figure represents a 19.7 percent decrease year-on-year, largely due to model transitions at key production plants.

