Mohali Building Collapse: Indian Army, NDRF Rescue Operation Underway For Over 12 Hours Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The rescue operation by Indian and NDRF personnel continued for over 12 hours this morning after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Mohali, Punjab, leading to one death yesterday.

One casualty reported

A 20-year-old woman, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, died after she was pulled out of the debris, PTI reported citing officials.

A multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening, with at least five people trapped in its rubble.

Police have booked building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Deepak Pareek said.

Several excavators were pressed into service as part of the rescue operation.

Officials said a National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team was carrying out the operation.

Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed.

Tidke said anyone with apprehension that their family members may be the ones trapped in the debris can dial district control room number 0172-2219506.

Ahead of this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief on the incident, and said that full administration and rescue teams are deployed at the spot.

CM Mann affirmed that action will be taken against the culprits behind the collapse of this under-construction building. He also said that he is in constant touch with the administration.

"Received sad news of an accident of a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). Full administration and other rescue operations teams are deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration. We pray that there is no loss of life and property, action will be taken against the culprits. People are requested to cooperate with the administration," the Chief Minister stated in a post on X on Saturday.