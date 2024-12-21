Up To Ukraine To Determine Timing Of Any Talks With Russia - Greek PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who arrived in Finnish Lapland to participate in the North-South summit, confirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Ekathimerini , Ukrinform saw.

When asked by journalists about his message to Russia and Vladimir Putin, the Greek Prime Minister replied: "The message is very clear: We will continue to stand by Ukraine and support it unequivocally. It is up to Ukraine to determine the timing of any negotiations with Russia, but it should do so from a position of strength, not weakness."

He also emphasized key discussions on security challenges and the EU collective defense amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

“We will have a very interesting discussion regarding the challenges before us concerning the security of the European Union. We know we must allocate more resources for our collective defense. The question is how we achieve these goals in an era of increased geopolitical turmoil,” Mitsotakis said.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting of European leaders is taking place in the Finnish part of Lapland on December 21-22, during which issues of defense, migration, and preparedness are being discussed.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the prime ministers of Italy, Greece, and Sweden – Giorgia Meloni, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Ulf Kristersson – arrived in Saariselkä.

Photo: Ekathimerini