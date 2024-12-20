Introducing St. Maarten's New Sports Landmark: Vie L'ven's Multi-Court With Panoramic Views Of Indigo Bay And Limited-Edition Pickleball Paddle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Vie L'Ven's Multi-Court With Panoramic Views of Indigo Bay

In celebration of the announcement of St. Maarten's first elevated sports complex, featuring two pickleball courts, two tennis courts and a padel court, Vie L'Ven launches a limited-edition pickleball paddle with Helios, inspired by the island's vibrant culture.

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vie L'Ven Resort & Residences -a luxurious 280-room resort and residences that promises to redefine island living on the shores of Indigo Bay, St. Maarten has revealed an exciting new addition to its sports and activities offerings: the uniquely designed multi-sports court experience offering panoramic views of Indigo Bay and untouched natural reserves.

The hotel and residences slated for opening in 2028, will feature two pickleball courts, two tennis courts, and a padel court that are set to transform the concept of sports facilities in the Caribbean.

To celebrate the reveal, Vie L'Ven has partnered with Helios, the premium pickleball paddle brand, to create a bespoke, limited-edition pickleball paddle. The custom design paddles exclusive to Vie L'Ven, inspired by the vibrant culture and dynamic energy of St. Maarten, are crafted with carbon surface technology. The paddles are available in a limited quantity for purchase at the Vie L'Ven presentation gallery or included with a purchase of a unit. Explore the renderings and image of the custom paddle .

Beyond its new courts, Vie L'Ven's residences are available with an array of spacious one to four-bedroom layouts, spanning from approximately 620 to over 1,152 square feet (58 to over 107 square meters) and lock-off options expanding up to 1,895 square feet (176 square meters). The property features the pinnacle of luxury amenities including a beach club with reserved cabanas and personalized butler service, a dedicated Les Clefs d'Or concierge team, three distinct pools including an adults-only offerings,on-beach water sports, an on-property private yacht dock, 30,000 square foot destination spa, children's playroom and childcare services and a nature reserve.

Leading the culinary vision at Vie L'Ven and reinforcing its dedication to exceptional gastronomy, Chef Alain Ducasse-celebrated for his remarkable twenty-one Michelin stars and prestigious three-star rating-will introduce his first dining concept in the Caribbean. Drawing from the island's diverse cultural heritage and vibrant flavors, Chef Ducasse's innovative menu will be inspired by St. Maarten's natural bounty. His signature restaurant and bar will serve as the centerpiece, complemented by two additional distinct dining experiences on the property.

Vie L'Ven is the vision of Altree Developments , a leader in the international real estate landscape, rooted in a 70-year multi-generational family legacy in the development industry. Committed to redefining Caribbean luxury, the concept for Vie L'Ven has been brought to life by renowned partners Studio Munge , HKS Architects and Leading Hotels of The World , all of who have been recognized globally for their dedication to creating world-class properties.

Vie L'Ven's residences, with sales being led by St. Maarten Sotheby's International Realty , are in high demand. With limited availability remaining, prices have increased and are now in the $900,000s (USD) with additional upward price adjustments anticipated. As an added incentive, purchase a suite between December 4th, 2024, and January 15th, 2025, and enjoy one year free of Homeowners Association (HOA) fees, along with $10,000 in Resort Credits* for sumptuous dining and rejuvenating spa treatments. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Illustrations are Artist's Concept. E & O.E. *Incentives are limited time only and subject to select suites. Incentives are subject to change without notice. See a Sales Representative for further details.

Explore a virtual tour of the Orient Suite and the Rouge Suites to envision your oasis at Vie L'Ven.

Be the first to receive the latest updates by registering at vielven .

For sales inquiries contact +1-721-544-1545 or visit vielven or the presentation gallery on Indigo Bay Boulevard in Indigo Bay, St. Maarten.

About Altree Developments

Altree Developments is a leader in the international real estate landscape, rooted in a 70-year multi-generational family legacy in the development industry. Under the visionary leadership of Zev Mandelbaum, Altree is redefining urban living by transforming strategic residential and commercial sites into leading destinations. With an admirable portfolio that includes ultra-luxury condominiums and expansive master-planned communities, Altree's influence stretches across some of the most coveted addresses in Canada, America, and now, St. Maarten. Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation and luxury, Altree's projects are designed to stand the test of time, offering unparalleled value, and shaping the future of urban living. For more information, visit altreedevelopments.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Goldstein

[email protected]

917.890.7940

Ashley Orfus

[email protected]

917.232.7349

SOURCE Vie L'Ven

