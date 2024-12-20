Saturated Polyester Resins Market Estimated To Reach US$7.18 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.22%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The saturated polyester resins is predicted to expand at 5.22% CAGR to account for a market size of US$7.18 billion in 2030 from US$5.57 billion in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the saturated polyester resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$7.18 billion by 2030.Saturated polyester resins are synthetic polymers that form by dibasic acids and polyols. The important feature of saturated polyester resins is that they lack double bonds in main chains, which increases the stability and resistance to degradation. This property gives rise to excellent flexibility and hardness, which makes these resins very versatile in application for diverse industries. In addition, they also have very high weather resistance, i.e. cannot be beached by UV light or moisture, and have very high resistance to many chemicals. Saturated polyester resins are usually long-lasting and durably performing resins.The market for saturated polyester resins is witnessing growth owing to growing demand from the coatings industry, research and development in packaging solutions, and environmental concerns. Moreover, regulations on superior mechanical properties and the rising pace of industrialization in emerging economies are also contributing to its advancement. These resins find ubiquitous applications ranging from architectural to automotive and industrial coatings. They have also found use in the food and beverage packaging sector owing to their adhesion, flexibility, and chemical resistance. Furthermore, their low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions render them compliant with stringent environmental regulations.With the emergence of the saturated polyester resin market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in July 2023, BASF announced the supply of Neopentyl Glycol-from Zhanjiang to KHUA, which plans to build a 100KT/production plant for end-use powder coating resins in Zhanjiang to meet future growing demand for low-emission powder coatings.Access sample report or view details:By type, the saturated polyester resins market is categorized into two types broadly, liquid and solid. Solid saturated polyester resins are expected to have a major global market share in the powder coatings sector. This is due to consumer needs in powder coatings in reference to superior environmental performance by powder coatings as compared to other applications such as automotive, appliances, and industrial coatings as well as superior durability, corrosion, and chemical resistance for which these powders can be specifically used.The saturated polyester resins market is segmented by application into industrial paints, coil and can coatings, powder coatings, packaging, automotive paints, and others. The market for saturated polyester resins would grow significantly by powder coatings owing to their lower VOC emissions, better performance, and the possibility of more effectively applying them. Such coatings are preferred in regions with strict environmental policies, making them ideal for automotive, appliances, and industrial coatings while boasting high durability, corrosion resistance, and chemical resistance for various applications. Powder coatings can also be applied more economically than liquid coatings.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the saturated polyester resins market is growing significantly, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization leading to a rise in demand for construction input, the consumer goods sector, and the automobile industry. The increasing numbers of middle people in countries like China and India also pursue consumer spending on durable goods, appliances, and electrical equipment, which collectively positively impact in demand for powder coatings. Policies by the governments in the region have also generated a positive setting for the saturated polyester-based coatings market. This has made the market move upward on the demand for durable coatings and corrosion resistance in sectors such as automotive, construction, and marine in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the saturated polyester resins market have been covered as ALLNEX GMBH, Arkema Group, Covestro AG, DIC CORPORATION, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Hitech Industries FZE, Novaresine SRL, DSM, Sir Industriale, Stepan Company.The market analytics report segments the saturated polyester resins market as follows:.By TypeoLiquid Saturated Polyester ResinoSolid Saturated Resin.By ApplicationoPowder CoatingsoCoil and Can CoatingsoAutomotive PaintsoPackagingoIndustrial PaintsoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:.ALLNEX GMBH.Arkema Group.Covestro AG.DIC CORPORATION.Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.Evonik Industries A.Hitech Industries FZE.Novaresine SRL.DSM.Sir Industriale.Stepan CompanyExplore More Reports:.Urea Resin Market:.Ink Resin Market:.Adhesive Resin Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.