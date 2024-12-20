Trailer Of ‘Party Till I Die’ Offers A Glimpse Into The Dark Story Of Survival

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) The makers of MX Player's upcoming thriller“Party Till I Die” have unveiled its trailer on social media.

Created by Rusk Studios, the show stars Avneet Kaur, Vishal Jethwa, Binita Budathoki, Sanya Sagar, Ansh Pandey, Yatin Mehta, Shalaka Apte, and Manav Soneji. The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of a group of wealthy 19-year-olds on a weekend getaway at an opulent farmhouse for a brand shoot.

What starts as a carefree party quickly spirals into a dark, deadly fight for survival as friendships fracture and tensions escalate. As pressure mounts and alliances break down, the story delves into the depths of human nature under extreme circumstances. The series explores how societal norms collapse when pushed to the brink, with survival becoming the ultimate goal.

Talking about her character Devi, Avneet Kaur shared,“The character of Devi is incredibly complex, and stepping into her shoes was both challenging and rewarding. She is caught in the middle of a deadly race for survival, and it pushed me to explore emotions and instincts I've never experienced before.” She added,“The series is a rollercoaster of emotions, and the twists and turns will have the viewers questioning what they would do in a similar situation. I am incredibly proud to be a part of this project, and I believe that the audience will be completely hooked, just like I was when I first read the script.”

Mayank Yadav, CEO of Rusk Studios, added that the show dives into the extremes of human behaviour, exploring how far people will go when survival hangs by a thread.

“It's a story about what happens when you strip away the comforts of privilege and force people to face their darkest instincts. The tension, the betrayal, and the high-stakes drama will keep the audience glued to their screens and we're excited to have partnered with Amazon MX Player to bring this high-octane thriller to life.”

Directed by Akhilesh Vats,“Party Till I Die” is all set to release on Amazon MX Player on December 24.