Peachtree Immediate Care Opens Two New Locations In December

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Urgent Care brand expands in Columbus and Valdosta areas.

VALDOSTA, Ga. and COLUMBUS, Ga. and PHENIX CITY, Ala., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Immediate Care, the most comprehensive urgent care in Georgia and the exclusive urgent care partner for the Emory Healthcare Network, has opened new centers in a Columbus suburb and in Valdosta.

Peachtree Immediate Care - Phenix City , located at 3543 US Highway 280 / 431 Suite D in northwest Phenix City, Alabama, opened its doors to patients on Monday, December 16. The 3,825-square-foot facility features eight exam rooms and is part of an 11.6-acre retail development by Lindstrom & Company that will include several tenants from nationally recognized brands in the restaurant, telecommunications, and automotive service industries.

"We're proud to bring our patient-focused urgent care services across the

Chattahoochee River and into Phenix City," said Bill Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of CRH Healthcare, the parent company of Peachtree Immediate Care. "The three other Peachtree Immediate Care clinics we operate in the Columbus area serve the community well, and we're certain our expanded presence will continue to benefit residents and visitors alike."

The

Phenix City location will open with initial hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and plans to expand operating hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week beginning January 6, 2025.

Peachtree Immediate Care - Valdosta West , located at 1708 Norman Drive in Valdosta, Georgia, began accepting patients on Tuesday, December 17. The new, free-standing 3,600-square-foot facility near the Valdosta Mall features seven exam rooms. Tidewater Development Group developed the previously vacant lot.

"We're also excited to expand our presence in Valdosta where, in 2023, we relocated our first center there into another brand new facility," said Miller. "Valdosta has been a great market for us with our first location, and this new center will offer a convenient, high-quality urgent care option for people on the west side of town."

The

Valdosta West location is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chattahoochee Construction Group and Place Maker Design served as general contractors and architects, respectively, for both the Phenix City and Valdosta West locations.

At every

Peachtree Immediate Care urgent care center, patients can receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, immunizations, physical examinations, x-rays, diagnostic testing, employer and occupational health services, and limited primary care.

Peachtree Immediate Care locations also provide on-site medication dispensing for select medicines, including Tamiflu®, which will quickly address the needs of those diagnosed with the flu. On-site medication dispensing allows patients to receive prescriptions promptly and conveniently at an affordable cost without an additional trip to a third-party pharmacy. Most on-site medications are only $10.

All

Peachtree Immediate Care clinics employ a staff of medical providers such as board-certified physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and highly trained clinical and support staff such as medical assistants and emergency medical technicians.

Patients are encouraged to book an appointment, check the wait time, and reserve their spot line online at ; however, walk-in patients are always welcome without an appointment at every location.

Peachtree Immediate Care accepts over 40 insurance plans and offers transparent self-pay pricing for uninsured patients.

About

Peachtree Immediate Care

With over 70 locations, Peachtree Immediate Care helps patients Get in. Get out. Get better Owned by CRH Healthcare and a dedicated urgent care provider for the Emory Healthcare Network, Peachtree Immediate Care treats patients with various non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses. Find a location, check in online, and learn more at .

About

CRH Healthcare

CRH Healthcare, based in Atlanta, is a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care industry leader that helps patients Get in. Get out. Get better Since its founding in 2012, the company has rapidly grown its clinic base to over 90 locations across Georgia, Florida, and Maryland through acquisitions and new location development. The company focuses everything on its 5 C's: Convenient, Courteous, Caring, Competent, and Compliant. CRH Healthcare brands include Peachtree Immediate Care, Patients First, Patriot Urgent Care, and AppleCare Urgent Care. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Evan Floyd

[email protected]

678-542-8130

Photos:



Press release distributed by

PRLog

SOURCE CRH Healthcare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED