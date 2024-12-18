Resorts World Las Vegas Debuts The Latest Evolution Of Its Award-Winning Rule The World Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

***For hi-res photos, click here ***

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas has again elevated hospitality marketing with the unveiling of a new phase of its celebrated "Rule the World" campaign. Following the success of its 2023 debut, the latest iteration was revealed at an intimate gathering that captured the evolution of the campaign's luxurious and energetic spirit. Directed again by acclaimed filmmaker Kenneth Cappello, the refreshed narrative highlights Resorts World's growth and leadership in the hospitality industry.

The event mirrored the bold energy of the campaign, offering guests a celebration that seamlessly blended glamour and creativity. The interactive evening

took place in one of Resorts World's luxurious Palaces, where the marketing campaign was filmed and photographed, and featured the stunning models from the commercial who ushered in guests while reenacting moments from the photoshoot. Other highlights include a complimentary cigar experience courtesy of Eight Lounge and a caviar station. Resorts World Las Vegas's President Peter LaVoie, Chief Marketing Officer Ronn Nicolli, Vice President of Marketing Nick Martini, and Cappello shared behind-the-scenes insights, revealing the campaign's creative process, and the evening concluded with the long-awaited premiere of the official commercial.

"This campaign means a little more to me than the others-it truly represents how far we've come, both as a brand and as a Vegas destination," said Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Las Vegas. "As we grow, it's essential that we recognize our transformation in the way we engage with our guests. This campaign encapsulates our journey since opening three years ago, highlighting the feeling you get when you're on our property and the approachability we're now known for. We're not just a place to stay-we're a purpose that invites discovery and offers one-of-a-kind experiences."

"It's exciting to be in this campaign and to see Resorts World always breaking boundaries with everything they do," said Suga Sean O'Malley, professional mixed martial artist and UFC fighter. "This place is my home on the Strip and it's been great to be part of this next evolution."

In partnership with the creative agency B&P, this multifaceted campaign leverages digital marketing, billboards, print, and social media to deliver a cohesive message. Building on Resorts World's tradition of dynamic storytelling, the campaign brings the property's vibrant energy to life while showcasing the unique experiences that make the property truly stand out.

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World has set a new standard in hospitality marketing with its innovative guest experiences and bold marketing initiatives. The debut "Rule the World" campaign in 2023 redefined the brand and garnered widespread acclaim for its creativity and impact. It not only captivated audiences but also won eight awards across multiple distinguished organizations and was named a 2024 Webby Awards Honoree, further cementing Resorts World as a trailblazer in hospitality marketing.

As one of the Strip's most innovative destinations, Resorts World is revolutionizing hospitality marketing under the visionary leadership of Ronn Nicolli and Nick Martini. The launch of the second chapter of its "Rule the World" campaign continues the resort's reputation as a leader in storytelling, guest engagement, and industry innovation. Committed to pushing boundaries, Resorts World continues to expand its efforts to connect meaningfully with every traveler planning their Vegas experience.

For more information about Resorts World Las Vegas and the "Rule the World" campaign, visit .

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design, and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is

Sharecare Health Security VERIFIEDTM

with

Forbes Travel Guide

while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit

rwlasvegas

or find us on

Facebook ,

LinkedIn ,

X , and

Instagram .

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED