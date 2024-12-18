Don't Forget To Enter The Eggland's Best Season's Best Sweepstakes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

You won't want to miss out on a chance to win $5,000 in Sweepstakes hosted by America's #1 egg brand and Jessie James Decker

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are here, but there's still time to enter Eggland's Best "Season's Best with Eggland's Best" Sweepstakes! Teaming up with singer, songwriter and cookbook author Jessie James Decker , Eggland's Best is offering fans a chance to win fun prizes to make your holiday recipes eggs-tra special for the whole family.

Jessie's Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sandwiches

Fans have until January 3rd to enter daily at EBFamilySweeps for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000, plus weekly prize packs featuring Jessie James Decker's signed cookbook, branded cookware, and a three-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs. Don't miss out on the opportunity to plus up your seasonal festivities!

"I feel grateful that Eggland's Best invited me to help families make the holidays even more special with this Sweepstakes. Don't miss out on your chance to enter and win!" said Jessie James Decker. "And while you're at it, make sure to check out one of my favorite recipes made with EB eggs, Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sandwiches-your family will be asking for it all season long."

Jessie's must-try recipe is a savory, crowd-pleasing dish that's an easy way to elevate your holiday mornings, and with the added nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs, it's a step above the rest. There are even more chef-created recipes designed to wow your family and friends, from sides to desserts, which can be accessed on EBFamilySweeps .

"By joining forces with cookbook author and supermom Jessie James Decker, we're able to give our fans the opportunity to enrich their holiday celebrations with nutritious, seasonal recipes and inspire new family traditions," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're delighted by the enthusiasm surrounding the Sweepstakes and look forward to seeing how these festive prizes contribute to making the holidays even more memorable for our winners."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed.

For more holiday recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules, and how to enter, visit EBFamilySweeps . For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE "SEASON'S BEST WITH EGGLAND'S BEST" SWEEPSTAKES.

Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 12/2/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 1/3/25 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here . Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About

Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher.

For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Eggland's Best

