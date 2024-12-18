LORENZE, ultra-premium unique luxury brand made in UAE set to launch

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Ultra-premium luxury brands have always caught the eye of discerning aficionados and one about to debut is made in UAE.



RajKaran Duggal a trailblazing entrepreneur is the creative mind behind LORENZE, the latest fashion brand for an upmarket audience of men and women.



Citing his reasons for choosing UAE for sourcing and the launch, Raj says, “Dubai is well known as the ‘City of Gold’ and the title is well deserved. For me, it is the natural choice for an ultra-premier fashion brand bearing an emblem in gold which is what LORENZE is. It reflects my personal brand and will appeal to the upscale audience of residents and visitors to the country. The inspiration for LORENZE is partially from Arabian royalty so it makes sense to launch the brand here and as an international gateway to the world, this is the ideal place to take my brand worldwide.”



“As for sourcing, my partners helped me find a supplier in UAE that could produce ultra-premium brand quality. Sourcing from UAE guarantees that I am assured of ethical practices in the production of the garments.” He adds.



Raj's entrepreneurial journey is as daring as the designs he champions. From modest beginnings in Ambala, India, to constructing a multimillion-dollar empire across Australia, India, and now the UAE, Raj has established himself as a visionary in innovation, luxury, and creativity.



Lorenze, his latest venture, merges timeless elegance with cutting-edge design, aiming to captivate the world's most discerning tastemakers. Lorenze mirrors Raj's fascination with gold, with each piece featuring the brand name in gold—stitched on or attached. For Muslim men, platinum is an option. The line is crafted in the UAE for the UAE and the world.

Raj explains, “Lorenze represents individuality and empowerment, reflecting my vision to set bold goals and push boundaries. Inspired by royal heritage, rich regal traditions, and my global experiences, I’ve crafted a collection that brings a distinctive touch to the luxury fashion market.”



At just 33, Raj's entrepreneurial journey is truly inspiring. Relocating from India to Australia at age 17, he became a multimillionaire through sheer hard work and acumen, starting with a pizza franchise, eventually owning several franchises and branching into multiple businesses. His latest venture, Lorenze, offers invaluable insights into resilience, risk-taking, and innovation.



Known as Goldman RK on social media, Raj showcases his fascination with gold through gold-wrapped supercars and a lavish lifestyle adorned with gold accessories as evidenced on his social handles and



Raj’s personal brand resonates with audiences seeking inspiration and luxury. The Lorenze range features casual and sportswear for men and women, with 18-carat gold Lorenze branding tags that can be stitched on or attached, and platinum as an option for Muslim men. The branding tag can be removed for everyday wear and reattached for special occasions, offering buyers a versatile luxury experience. A pre-launch preview on allows those interested in this premium fashion line to register.



