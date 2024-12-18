Toyota's Fuel Cell And Water Electrolysis System Production Plan Certified As A METI Support Program For Building GX Supply Chains

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toyota's Cell and Water Electrolysis System Production Plan Certified as a METI Support Program for Building GX Chains

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has announced that its new production plan for fuel cells and a water electrolysis system to supply hydrogen was selected by the of Economy, Trade and (METI) as a successful applicant for its Support Program for Building GX Supply Chains.

This METI program is based on the Draft Act for a Smooth Transition to a Decarbonized, Growth-Oriented Economic Structure (GX Promotion Act). It aims to establish a domestic manufacturing supply chain in the GX field, such as for fuel cells and water electrolysis systems that are indispensable for the achievement of carbon neutrality. The program is designed to accelerate efforts ahead of the rest of the world by maximizing the strengths of Japan's manufacturing supply chain and technology infrastructure, including small and medium enterprises.

Toyota will work with local governments, passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers, and customers who use these vehicles to promote the creation of a hydrogen society and the widespread adoption of fuel cells. In this context, we aim to establish a strong position in the commercial truck market using hydrogen in 2030. The target will be the fuel cell market in Europe and America, where demand is expected to grow, with a goal of supplying 75,000 units.

Our target for the water electrolysis system is to have a cumulative business scale of 3 gigawatts by around 2030.

Toyota will continue its efforts to promote hydrogen in the value chain of producing as well as transporting, storing, and using in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

