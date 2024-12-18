Google Goes Maroon And White In Celebration Of Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: marked Qatar National Day 2024 with a special Google Doodle on its homepage, featuring the Qatari flag prominently displayed against a vibrant, colorful sky.

The design reflects the national pride and spirit of celebration on this special day.

Visitors to Google's homepage on Wednesday, December 18, are greeted by the fluttering Qatari flag. Additionally, a click on the doodle or users searching for "Qatar National Day" are treated to a display of maroon-colored fireworks on the search engine, adding a festive touch to the digital celebration.



Qatar National Day is celebrated across the country with events and activities in every corner.

A full list of activities can be accessed online to ensure no one misses out on the excitement of this special day.

Google Doodles have become a global phenomenon, honoring significant events, cultural moments, and local heroes.

Today's doodle featuring Qatar's flag is a tribute to the nation's history and achievements, aligning with the National Day's message of pride and unity.

Happy National Day, Qatar!