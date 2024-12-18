Amir Congratulates Citizens And Residents On Qatar National Day
12/18/2024 4:01:51 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated the citizens and residents of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day, celebrated annually on December 18.
HH the Amir said in a post on his official X account: "On our cherished National Day, I extend my congratulations to all citizens and residents. I pray to Allah to bless us with the return of this occasion every year, bringing with it goodness and joy, and to continue bestowing peace, happiness and prosperity upon Qatar and its people. Wishing a Happy National Day to all of us."
