Iran discusses role of younger generation in driving economic progress at industry event

(MENAFN) The 18th Festival of Young Producers and Managers, alongside the 16th event recognizing prominent figures in industry, mining, and trade, took place in Tehran. This event focused on the importance of empowering youth, fostering innovation, and addressing the issue of brain drain in Iran, according to the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA). It provided a platform to discuss the role of the younger generation in driving economic progress and the need for supportive policies to harness their potential.



In his keynote address at the event, Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of ICCIMA, highlighted the critical need to support young entrepreneurs to inspire hope and vitality across the nation. He stressed that Iran's future depends on the optimism and efforts of its youth, who are the builders of tomorrow’s economy. Hassanzadeh also acknowledged the government's recent efforts to appoint younger individuals to key positions, calling it a positive step toward fostering fairness and equal opportunity in the country.



Hassanzadeh noted, however, that despite widespread access to higher education, many young Iranians face challenges in finding their footing in the workforce. He pointed out that there are significant gaps in practical, skill-based training, as well as broader socio-cultural issues that prevent young people from realizing their full potential. These barriers hinder the ability of youth to translate their academic knowledge into effective, entrepreneurial activity.



Finally, Hassanzadeh emphasized that young entrepreneurs and managers bear a dual responsibility: they must succeed in their own fields, but they must also serve as mentors to guide and support others. This mentorship role is essential to creating a sustainable ecosystem of innovation and leadership, ensuring that the younger generation not only thrives but also helps others succeed along the way.

