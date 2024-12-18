'QND Embodies Meanings Of National Pride, Belonging And Loyalty'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Commerce and Industry, H E Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani affirmed that the Qatar National Day (QND) represents a cherished memory for Qataris since it celebrates the founding of the State of Qatar by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani and represents national pride and the connection and loyalty citizens feel toward their leaders.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Minister of Commerce and said that this occasion is a great national event, providing an opportunity to recall Qatar's rich history and the glories of the Qatari people while celebrating the achievements laid down by the founder and strengthened by the forefathers.

He congratulated the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Qatari people and all residents of this blessed land. He explained that the celebration of National Day carried profound significance, reflecting citizens' commitment to recalling their glorious history and bright present, while looking forward to a promising future, thanks to the strategic vision of the wise leadership and its emphasis on ensuring that the State of Qatar remains at the forefront on all levels.

He pointed out that celebrating this occasion represents an opportunity to reinforce the values of patriotism and national pride and raise awareness among the emerging generations about the meanings of unity, solidarity, and loyalty, which are values that represent the national struggle to build the state. It is also an occasion to inspire determination, mobilize energies, and sacrifice for the nation's advancement and development.

Regarding the achievements of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal said that 2024 witnessed the realisation of many distinguished achievements, within the framework of implementing the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which represents a new phase of development and growth as part of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry focused on enhancing economic diversification and developing priority sectors, which support sustainable growth and strengthen Qatars position as a regional and global hub for investment and innovation, the Minister added.

The Ministry's efforts this year included working on a range of vital projects and initiatives that led to an annual growth rate of 4 percent for the GDP of non-oil sectors until 2030.

