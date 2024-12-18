Iqlaa Completes Launch Of Six Business Hubs In Jordan To Support Micro, Small Businesses

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) -- USAID Informal Livelihoods Advancement Activity (Iqlaa), led by Mercy Corps, has completed the launch of six business hubs in Karak, Salt, Jerash, Zarqa, Aqaba, and Marka through one of its implementing partners – Migrate.The launch events were attended by a number of governors and representatives of the local community, in addition to entrepreneurs and small-business owners.The business hubs initiative is based on creating an environment to support micro and small businesses by providing entrepreneurs with shared workspaces, meeting rooms, business development opportunities, administrative support, and specialized assistance, such as business matching opportunities and access to new markets.This initiative follows a franchise approach that enables small-business owners to own and manage these business hubs throughout the country; towards that end, six franchisees were selected to oversee the business hubs."Through this initiative, we are committed to creating a symbiotic relationship between business development service providers and micro and small businesses to meet the needs of these enterprises by providing diverse development services.Such efforts will contribute to accelerating the expansion and development of businesses," said Laith Al Qassem, Chief of Party of Iqlaa Program.He added, "These business owners are in dire need of such services, and the Iqlaa program will continue to provide the best services that would help small businesses achieve their desired growth."Migrate's Chairman Nader Nehme commented, "We are very happy with the positive results achieved by the business hubs launched this year, as they were met with remarkable turnout by owners of micro and small businesses."He added, "since the launch of these hubs in February 2024, more than 320 business owners have registered in the business hubs, most of them in Zarqa, Salt, and Marka business hubs, reaching more than 70 percent of the total memberships.Nineteen workshops were held in these hubs and attended by more than 400 participants; the occupancy rate of office spaces in the business hubs reached 40% so far, and business matchmaking services were provided to 26 members of these hubs.The Informal Livelihoods Advancement Activity (Iqlaa) is a five-year program that started in 2022 and aims to support Jordan's home-based, micro, and small businesses to grow, transform, and become resilient to future challenges. Iqlaa's approach explores new business ways and improves access to finance, markets, and services.The program focuses on four sectors: agriculture, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, and services, with a special focus on technology development and implementation. Iqlaa infuses a gender, youth, and social inclusion lens throughout all interventions.