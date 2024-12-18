Banks Line Up Several Offers For QND

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Several banks in Qatar have lined up special offers to mark the Qatar National Day (QND) which is a celebration of the country's founding anniversary and reflects the nation's deep pride and honour in its identity.

Qatar National (QNB) has launched its highly anticipated campaign for Visa credit cardholders, coinciding with the celebration of QND which offers QNB Visa credit cardholders the chance to win millions of Life Reward points, making this winter truly memorable.

The campaign will run until February 28, 2025, during which 18 QNB Visa credit cardholders will each be awarded 181,224 Life Rewards every month, inspired by 18 December 2024 as the National Day.

Additionally, there will be three winners of an extraordinary grand prize, with each receiving 1,000,000 Life Rewards. To enter the monthly draw to be one of the 18 winners, a minimum cumulative spend of QR1,812 is required.

To qualify for the monthly grand prize of 1 million Life Reward points, a minimum cumulative spend of QR50,000 is required within that month.

QNB has also launched a limited-time special interest rate offer, providing its retail customers a unique experience, which combines banking convenience with national pride, from December 10 to 31, 2024.

Successful applicants for new personal or vehicle loans, whether new and existing customers, will enjoy a special rate starting from 3.99 p.a. percent and 18 lucky winners of the Prize Draw will enjoy 18,000 additional Life Rewards points each, offering them a wide range of redemption options .

For its QNB First Members, the bank has launched a special campaign offering them exclusive discounts on the occasion.

QNB First cardholders can simply use their cards at participating QNB First lifestyle partners ranging from hotels, restaurants, health and beauty, shopping and much more across Doha until 21 December 2024 to avail discounts up to 50 percent.

They can view offers through QNB Explorer Mobile application and enjoy these benefits.

Meanwhile, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) launched a special financing offer in celebration of QND, offering customers a competitive profit rate along with the opportunity to receive an all-expenses-paid travel package.

The offer is valid from 1 December 2024 till 31 December 2024, and covers personal, real estate, and car financing, with a starting profit rate of 5.50 percent.

On the other hand, Dukhan Bank posted on its social media handle“This National Day, double your celebrations and enjoy double the benefits! Get up to QAR 500 free when you load your card and earn double DAwards on international purchases until January 31.”

On the bank's website it stated,“Double your celebrations this National Day. On the occasion of Qatar National Day, join the celebrations with our Limited-Edition National Day Card and enjoy special benefits: Double your first cash load on Visa limited edition Card of up to QAR 500; double DAwards on all international spends in foreign currency; zero issuance fees and specially designed Qatar National Day Card.

The year 2024 has witnessed many distinguished achievements within the framework of implementing the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which represents a new phase of development and growth as part of Qatar National Vision 2030.