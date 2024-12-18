Qatar's Embassies And Consulates Abroad Celebrate National Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Diplomatic, consular, and representative missions of the State of Qatar abroad celebrated Qatar National Day, observed annually on December 18 to commemorate Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, the Founder of the State of Qatar.

Their Excellencies, the heads of the diplomatic, consular and representative missions of the State of Qatar abroad, extended their warmest congratulations and best wishes to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and the Qatari people on this cherished occasion, wishing the State of Qatar continued progress and prosperity.

The Qatari diplomatic celebrations in the capitals and cities around the world saw high-level official and popular participation, reflecting Qatar's distinguished relations with the countries worldwide.

In statements on this glorious occasion, Their Excellencies, the heads of the diplomatic, consular and representative missions of the State of Qatar abroad, emphasized that celebrating Qatar National Day reflects the people of Qatar's deep commitment to honoring the Founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who established Qatar as an independent, unified and strong nation.

They highlighted that marking the occasion underscores Qatar's accomplishments across all sectors and serves as a manifestation of pride in the achievements of the ancestors, as well as a reaffirmation of national identity, unity, cohesion, solidarity, and loyalty to the homeland and its wise leadership.

Their Excellencies praised the State of Qatar's strong and evolving relations with sisterly and friendly countries across various fields, including diplomacy, trade, economy, investment, and culture. They also highlighted Qatar's support for innovation, its commitment to sustainability, and its efforts to promote peace and prosperity for all of humanity.

They emphasized Qatar's prestigious global position, which is driven by its commitment to bilateral and multilateral cooperation on key global issues of concern to the international community. These include resolving disputes through peaceful means, providing humanitarian aid, promoting sustainable development, addressing climate change, combating poverty, and fighting terrorism.

Their Excellencies, the heads of the diplomatic, consular and representative missions of the State of Qatar abroad, highlighted Qatar's unwavering commitment to enhancing cooperation with its partners to strengthen security and stability at both regional and international levels. In this context, they emphasized Qatar's prominent role in promoting peace across various parts of the world.

