Qatar Participates In CICA Meeting

Doha: Qatar participated yesterday in on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) meeting, which was held via conference.

The Qatari delegation at the meeting was led by of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

In his speech, he thanked the Republic of Azerbaijan for organising this important meeting, especially at a time when global and regional challenges are growing. He also praised outstanding role played by the Republic of Kazakhstan during its successful presidency, which laid a strong foundation for boosting cooperation among member states.

He emphasised that Qatar, since joining CICA at its Fourth Summit in Shanghai, China, in 2014, has been committed to actively participating at the highest levels in all of conference's activities. He reaffirmed Qatar's ongoing commitment to conferences goals and values, which aim to achieve peace and sustainable development across Asia.

He noted that Asia is at a historic crossroads, facing complex challenges and crises, whether on security, economic, or social fronts. However, we firmly believe that Asia, with its vast natural and human resources, remains a continent of immense opportunities.

Therefore, we call for enhanced cooperation and intensified efforts which fulfill the aspirations of our peoples towards stability and prosperity. He also expressed Qatar's commitment to contributing to peace and security in the region and broader Asian continent, through initiatives and mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions and achieving stability and prosperity.

In conclusion, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi reiterated Qatars call for dialogue to be the primary tool for resolving disputes between countries. He emphasized Qatar's commitment to working towards goals of CICA, aiming to build a safer, more stable, and prosperous future for peoples of Asia.