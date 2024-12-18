Persistent Cold Weather With Unstable Conditions Forecast For Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing relatively cold weather across most regions on Wednesday and Thursday, with warmer conditions prevailing in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. Light southeasterly winds are expected during this period.On Friday, the Kingdom will come under the influence of unstable weather conditions, marked by a significant temperature drop. The weather is forecast to be relatively cold and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times. Scattered rain showers are expected over northern and central areas, as well as parts of the southwestern region. Some showers may be heavy in the north and accompanied by thunderstorms.By the evening, rainfall is likely to extend to parts of eastern Jordan, but the intensity is expected to weaken gradually through the night. Fog formation is anticipated over mountainous areas, while westerly winds will become brisk, enhancing the feeling of cold.Saturday's weather will see relatively cold conditions continuing in most areas, with warmer temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, and moderate northwesterly winds are expected.Temperatures today will range between 16 C and 4 C in East Amman and 17 C and 3 C in West Amman. The northern highlands will record 15 C to 4 C, while Sharah highlands will see temperatures between 14 C and 2 C. The Dead Sea will experience a range of 22 C to 9 C, and Aqaba will record 22 C to 8 C.