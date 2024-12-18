South Korea's prosecution decides to transfer Yoon's martial law case to CIO

(MENAFN) South Korea's prosecution has decided to transfer the case involving President Yoon Suk-yeol’s imposition of martial law to the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), according to multiple media reports on Wednesday. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office consulted with the CIO and concluded that the case should be handled by the corruption investigation body, shifting the focus from traditional prosecutorial handling to this specialized unit.



The decision to transfer the case comes amid controversy over the ongoing investigations into President Yoon. Various investigative agencies had been competing for leadership in the case, which led to the creation of specialized units by both the prosecution and the CIO. Prosecutors established a special investigation unit to focus on Yoon's involvement, while the CIO formed a joint investigation unit in collaboration with the police and the defense ministry.



This joint investigation unit will look into charges related to Yoon's role and that of the interior minister concerning the martial law imposition. At the same time, the special investigation unit will continue to probe the actions of other individuals involved in the event. The investigation stems from Yoon’s decision to impose martial law on the night of December 3, a move that was later revoked by the National Assembly within hours.



Yoon has been named as a suspect in a rebellion charge by investigative agencies over his actions during the martial law episode. Additionally, the National Assembly passed a second motion to impeach Yoon last Saturday, which has now been sent to the Constitutional Court. The court is set to deliberate on the matter for up to 180 days, during which time Yoon’s presidential powers will be suspended.

