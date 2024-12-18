Deputy Amir Receives Congratulations On The Occasion Of The National Day Of The State

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir, received congratulatory cables on the occasion of the National Day of the State from Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the deputies and crown princes of sisterly and friendly countries.

