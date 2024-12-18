Iranian official says AI to enhance development of petrochemical industry

(MENAFN) Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology, Hossein Afshin, has announced plans to introduce advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools into the petrochemical industry as part of efforts to accelerate its development. Speaking at the third Petrofan event, Afshin highlighted the crucial role of the oil and petrochemical sectors in the country’s economic growth and national revenue generation. He emphasized that while technological advancements continue to unfold rapidly, the focus remains on petrochemicals as a vital source of foreign currency earnings and national progress.



Afshin underscored the importance of investment in research and development (R&D) for the continued success and growth of the petrochemical industry. He pointed out that without such investments, industries risk stagnation and failure to keep pace with technological advancements. Although the petrochemical sector is a key contributor to Iran’s economy, it faces challenges, particularly in underdeveloped downstream sectors and limited investment in R&D.



The Vice President also acknowledged that the level of investment in research and development remains relatively low compared to the vast size of the petrochemical industry. To address this, he outlined plans to integrate cutting-edge AI tools into the sector, which he believes will foster growth, improve efficiency, and drive innovation within the industry.



Afshin’s statement reflects Iran’s broader strategy to leverage technology, particularly AI, to modernize and enhance its key industries. By adopting these advanced tools, the country aims to boost the competitiveness and sustainability of its petrochemical sector, ensuring its continued contribution to the national economy in the face of global challenges.

