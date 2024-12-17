Yokohama's Environmental Action Efforts To Be Featured In NHK World-Japan / Jibtv TV Program 'Trailblazers'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yokohama on Trailblazers TV Show on NHK WORLD-JAPAN/jibtv

Yokohama City's world-leading environmental initiatives will appear on NHK WORLD-JAPAN/jibtv on December 20 (Fri.) from 2:30, 7:30, 13:30, and 19:30 (UTC).

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Climate change and other environmental issues are urgent global challenges.The City of Yokohama, Japan is now trying to lead the world with its unique approach to climate change and other environmental measures.The characteristic feature of this approach is to accumulate experience in various environmental measures in Japan and abroad, and to share the knowledge gained through these experiences with the world through international conferences and other means.The program will feature the initiatives of the City of Yokohama, including an international conference organized by the City of Yokohama on the theme of“decarbonization,” an international conference where young people from around the world gathered to discuss biodiversity, and the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), which is scheduled to be held in Yokohama next year.Program : TrailblazersBroadcasting station : NHK WORLD-JAPAN/jibtvBroadcast Date :Friday, December 20, 2024Broadcast Time (NHK WORLD-JAPAN) : 2:30~, 7:30~, 13:30~, 19:30~ (UTC)Distribution time (VOD): 11:30 (JST)URL:

