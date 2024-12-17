Slamcore Named As Top Tech Startup 2024 By Food Logistics, Supply And Demand Chain Executive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Slamcore wins Top Tech Startup Award

Prestigious award spotlights top software and startups in the and logistics space.

- Owen NicholsonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Slamcore, which provides Spatial Intelligence for every machine that moves, has been recognised as one of the leading start-ups in the chain and logistics automation market. Slamcore Aware uses specialised spatial AI to add localisation and mapping capabilities to human-controlled vehicles and moving machines.Top Tech Startup award, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space is presented by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. A majority of this year's winners (49%) describe themselves as being in the artificial intelligence (AI) category, with AI-powered automation coming in at No. 2 (47% vs. last year's 46%) and Slamcore is proud to be recognised with this award.Owen Nicholson, Founder and CEO of Slamcore, commenting on the award, said;“Slamcore is a new entrant to the logistics and supply chain space, but we are seeing significant interest in our solution. The ability to retrofit spatial intelligence to manually driven vehicles and thus allow their location and routing to be managed as part of mixed fleets allows significant improvement in efficiency and safety of intralogistics.”“The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.-Ends-About SlamcoreSlamcore is an embedded software company providing real-time, vision-based location, mapping and perception solutions. Combining visual-SLAM technology, sensor fusion and AI, Slamcore's SDK provides a Spatial Intelligence foundation on which to build, enhance and enable products for a wide range of applications and industries. Slamcore's first dedicated product for Industrial Automation and Material Handling, 'Slamcore Aware' seamlessly integrates into new and existing products, enabling redundancy, and increasing robustness and precision, by providing real-time positioning for manual forklifts. Slamcore's advanced AI enables customers to improve operational safety and efficiency by detecting and tracking people, other vehicles and assets in the surroundings.About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to andAbout IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at .

