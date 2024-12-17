War between Hezbollah, Israeli occupation nears its end

(MENAFN) As the war between Hezbollah and the Israeli nears its end, Lebanon’s domestic situation appears more conducive than ever to resolving the two-year-long deadlock in electing a new president. This impasse began when Michel Aoun vacated the presidency in October 2022. On November 20, just days before a 60-day truce between Israel and Lebanon was announced with U.S. mediation, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, presented a roadmap for Lebanon’s post-war recovery in a recorded speech. He issued three key messages: first, Hezbollah’s commitment to its resistance policy; second, the importance of the "army, people, and resistance" triumvirate; and third, the party’s dedication to facilitating the presidential election within constitutional frameworks and the Taif Agreement. Qassem also emphasized Hezbollah's readiness to cooperate in the country's reconstruction and to work towards the completion of Lebanon’s constitutional institutions, particularly the presidential election.



Following this, on November 28, Lebanon’s parliament held an open session attended by Jean-Yves Le Drian, a special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron. During this session, 48 MPs approved two key proposals: extending the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun for another year and setting January 9 as the date for the next presidential election. This session followed 12 failed attempts to elect a successor to Aoun. While there was no direct connection between the two approved proposals, Le Drian’s meetings with various parliamentary blocs in Beirut suggested a link between these steps and the broader regional context. Le Drian stressed that the election of a new president and the formation of a government were crucial to the success of the ceasefire agreement with Israel. He underscored the need for Lebanese legitimacy, represented by the army and security forces, to be restored. This international push for the election process was preceded by a letter from U.S. congressmembers of Lebanese descent, urging the Biden administration to push for a president’s election and holding Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accountable for obstructing the process.

