Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association Parade To Celebrate QND

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the celebrations of Qatar National Day, the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association (GQCCA) and the United Development Company (UDC), in partnership with the Mercedes Classic Kuwait Group, organised a unique classic car parade on Sunday.



The parade, according to a GQCCA statement, was taken out from Gewan Island all the way through Porto Arabia, to Medina Central, The Pearl and back to Gewan Island again.



“Participation from our brothers from other GCC countries in our National Day celebrations elates us to further strengthen the bonds between us,” said engineer Abdul Latif Ali al-Yafei, member of the Board of Directors and secretary general of the association, while lauding the support by the Kuwait Mercedes Classic Group.



"We will be organising another parade on December 18 in partnership with the Kuwait Mercedes Classic group and members of GQCCA. We gather at 2.30pm and the parade starts at 3.45pm from Gewan Island and passes through Porto Arabia, Medina Central, Qanat Quartier in The Pearl and back to Gewan Island," he explained.



Adnan Awad of the Kuwait Mercedes Classic group praised Qatar National Day's activities. "We are pleased to accept the invitation from our brothers at the Qatari Gulf Classic Cars Association to participate in the classic cars gathering and march to celebrate the National Day of the beloved Qatar,” he said.



"We enjoyed the picturesque landmarks of the Pearl and Gewan Island and the participation of classic cars from Qatar,” said Hassan al-Birmi, a member of Kuwait Mercedes Classic group.



Ali al-Tarouti from Saudi Arabia, said:“I came to participate with the Kuwait Mercedes Classic Group to participate in this wonderful parade. I am pleased to express my gratitude for the kind invitation we received from the Qatar Gulf Classic Car Association," he said.



Issa Youssef Fakhro praised the participation of the members of the Kuwait Mercedes Classic Group, in the celebrations of Qatar National Day.“The Association participates in the celebrations of Qatar National Day with unparalleled success, and we thank those in charge of organising such events, which support us greatly as owners of classic cars to exchange experiences with like-minded people,” he said.

