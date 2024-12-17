Fuheis Celebrates Christmas Tree Lighting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Fuheis, Dec. 17 (Petra) – The city of Fuheis celebrated the lighting of the Christmas tree on Tuesday to mark the joyous occasion of Christmas. The event was attended by Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez, Balqa Governor Salman Njada, and various dignitaries.In his speech, Al-Fayez, who patronized the event, extended heartfelt congratulations to King Abdullah II, HRH Al Hussein, Jordanian Christians, and all Arabs in the region. He expressed hopes for a peaceful and prosperous new year for Jordan under the wise Hashemite leadership.Al-Fayez also prayed for the liberation of Palestine, an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, and the restoration of stability in Syria.Highlighting Jordan's harmonious society, Al-Fayez emphasized the country's exemplary coexistence between different social, religious, and ethnic groups. He credited Jordan's unity to the leadership of King Abdullah and the resilience of its people.He added that lighting the Christmas tree symbolizes Jordan's enduring role in spreading values of love, peace, and harmony worldwide.Mayor of Fuheis, Omar Akroush, echoed these sentiments, describing the annual Christmas tree lighting as a tradition that reflects Jordanian values of unity and love.He stressed that this event carries a deeper message of solidarity and peace amid the struggles in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. He called for standing with those suffering humanitarian crises and highlighted the importance of peace and justice for all.Archimandrite Christoforos Haddad, representing the Apostolic Churches in Balqa, underscored that the celebration reflects love, unity, and the enduring stability fostered by Jordan's Hashemite leadership.The event included performances by singer Reem Rabadi, the Angel School Choir, and the Scouts Choir from Fuheis Club.