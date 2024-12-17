Italian Ship Amerigo Vespucci In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Italian naval ship Amerigo Vespucci sailed into Doha during the Qatar National Day celebrations, carrying a message of peace and partnership, as well as a tribute to the deepening ties between Qatar and Italy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event at Old Doha Port, Italian ambassador Paolo Toschi highlighted the ship's arrival as a gesture of respect for Qatar's leadership and its contributions to regional and global peace.

“We truly pay tribute to Qatar as a country that has worked very hard for peace, dialogue, and peaceful of differences. Italy stands at Qatar's side, and we will not stop working for peace, we will not stop looking for solutions to the crisis in the region and beyond,” Toschi said.

The envoy stressed that Italy and Qatar are linked by very strong cultural bonds, allowing the two countries“to appreciate what we cherish the most, which is the beauty of art, the beauty of history, the beauty of creation as a force that can unite.”

Toschi thanked institutions such as Qatar Museums and Katara Cultural Village for their ongoing collaborations with Italy in the field of art and culture. He also invited the public to experience the rich programme of cultural events at Villaggio Italia, including movies, concerts and showcases of design and other creative industries, running until December 21.

The exposition (Villaggio Italia) forms part of maiden visit of Vespucci, showcasing Italian culture and excellence. Also located at Old Doha Port, it offers a rich programme of cultural events and further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Undersecretary of State to the Italian Ministry of Defence, Matteo Perego di Cremnago said that Vespucci represents“the best of Italy, the Made in Italy, the Italian culture, tradition, heritage, innovation, and design”.

“We (Italy and Qatar) have a strong relations and I think this Vespucci tour will also increase the co-operation between the two countries. We share values, tradition, and the vision of the world, a world of peace and harmony of people,” he added.

Captain Giuseppe Lai, commanding officer of the Amerigo Vespucci, described the ship's maiden voyage to Qatar as a momentous occasion, saying:“This time we had the opportunity to travel to this very significant part of the world... it's expanding the message of spreading out the culture, the values of Italy, not only on the defense perspective”

Lai stressed that the ship's message extends beyond defense to include the Italian values of culture, design, cuisine and inclusion, all in the name of peace.

The captain added that the warm reception from the Qatari people has been evident since their arrival, noting that“all the visits to the ship have already been sold out”. He also highlighted the existing co-operation between the Italian and Qatari navies, revealing that many Qatari cadets have trained at the Italian Naval Academy and that two Qatari Navy officers joined the Vespucci during their journey from Karachi to Doha.

He noted that the Amerigo Vespucci's world tour began in Italy on July 1, 2023, and will continue until June 10, 2025. The ship, he explained, serves as a training vessel where every Italian naval officer gains their first sea experience.

The event was also attended by dignitaries, including Katara Cultural Village general manager, Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, Difesa Servizi CEO Luca Andreoli, Qatar Amiri Naval Forces Commander HE Maj Gen (Sea) Abdullah bin Hassan al-Sulaiti, Qatari Amiri Air Defense Force commander Maj Gen Rashid Ali al-Qashouti, and various ambassadors.

