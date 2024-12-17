Germany Pledges Development Aid To Support Jordan's Education And Sanitation Sectors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan secured a €95 million development package from Germany on Tuesday, comprising dual grants for educational digitalization and a substantial loan for wastewater infrastructure development, marking a significant expansion of bilateral cooperation in key development sectors.Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and KfW Development Bank's Jordan representative Meike Reils signed three agreements in a ceremony attended by Education Minister Azmi Mahafzah and German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke.The financing package includes a €20 million grant dedicated to digitalizing vocational education through implementing computer labs, digital network infrastructure, and IT equipment for administrative units. The initiative, scheduled for 2025-2029, aims to enhance vocational education's market relevance and appeal.A second €15 million grant will support phase two of the Basic Education Quality Improvement Program, funding computer laboratories, digital classrooms, and examination centers with modern technology. This project shares the same implementation timeline of 2025-2029.The package's largest component, a €60 million concessional loan, will fund the "Sustainable Wastewater Disposal" program. This initiative aims to expand centralized wastewater collection and treatment facilities across various locations, supporting environmental protection and climate adaptation efforts.The program emphasizes treated wastewater reuse for irrigation, promoting sustainable water resource management."This support directly advances our Economic Modernization Vision for 2023-2025," Toukan stated, highlighting the alignment with Jordan's development priorities and UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in education quality and environmental protection.Education Minister Mahafzah emphasized the transformative potential of the digital education grants, noting they will "fundamentally enhance our capacity to deliver modern, technology-driven education across both basic and vocational sectors."Ambassador von Moltke underscored Germany's commitment to Jordan's development, stating the new funding would "provide state-of-the-art digital equipment to educational institutions while significantly improving the country's wastewater management infrastructure."The initiatives build upon Germany's established role as a key development partner in Jordan, particularly in water, sanitation, and education sectors. The new agreements reinforce this partnership while addressing critical infrastructure and technological needs in the kingdom's development agenda.Minister Toukan expressed the government's appreciation for Germany's continued support, particularly highlighting its consistent commitment to Jordan's water and education sectors through both technical and financial assistance.The projects are expected to yield significant improvements in educational delivery and environmental protection, with the wastewater program specifically targeting increased access to centralized sewerage systems while reducing environmental and public health risks.