King Receives Religious Leaders From Jerusalem, Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) King Abdullah II on Tuesday received Christian and Muslim religious leaders from Jerusalem and Jordan at Al Husseiniya Palace.At the meeting attended by Their Royal Highnesses Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy His Majesty extended best wishes to Christians in Jordan, Palestine, and around the world on the occasion of Christmas and the holiday season.The King reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for Palestinians' steadfastness, stressing that Jordan will continue to undertake its historical role in safeguarding Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.His Majesty announced a personal donation to support the establishment of the Baptism Site Orthodox International University, and fund gilding the crowns and wooden ornaments in the Dome of the Rock.For his part, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III stressed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship in protecting Christians' right to access holy sites in Jerusalem, preserving the historical status quo, and safeguarding the authentic spiritual and cultural identity of Jerusalem and the Holy Land.He warned against the growing threat of Christian Zionism, describing it as a foreign movement in the Holy Land that seeks to distort the biblical message by justifying illegal occupation in a way that threatens religious cultures and the ancient heritage of Christianity, stressing that heads of the Churches stand united in the face of this threat, and work to protect society from the negative impact of this movement.Patriarch Theophilos III thanked the King for supporting the establishment of the Baptism Site Orthodox International University, which will deepen ties between Jordan and the Church in Jerusalem, and strengthen the presence of the churches in the Holy Land.Speaking at the meeting, Jerusalem Awqaf and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Director Sheikh Mohammad Azzam Al Khatib affirmed adherence to the Hashemite Custodianship, noting that workers at Al Aqsa Mosque will continue to implement Hashemite restoration projects.Khatib thanked His Majesty for his personal donation to purchase the gold paper needed for gilding the crowns and wooden ornaments in the Dome of the Rock.He said the occupation continues to ban thousands of Palestinian and Muslim worshippers from praying at Al Aqsa Mosque, in addition to the Israeli forces' interference in the mosque and assaulting staff, guards, and imams in an unprecedented manner.Khatib thanked Jordan for the online Palestinian curriculum learning platform initiative launched by the World Islamic Sciences and Education University under His Majesty's directives in October, which is now being used by nearly 650,000 Palestinian students in Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank.The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, in remarks delivered by Latin Patriarchal Acting Vicar for Jordan Father Jihad Shweihat, expressed appreciation for the historical role of the Hashemites in the Holy City and the continuous efforts of His Majesty at international forums, noting that safeguarding the holy sites and the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem is a message carried by the Hashemites and by Jerusalemites for generations so that peace and justice can prevail.He said Jordan's political and relief role align with the Holy See's great efforts and the positions of Pope Francis, calling for the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the Christian pilgrimage to the Jordan River, which coincides with the Kingdom's celebrations of His Majesty's Silver Jubilee.He added that the lives of Jerusalemites Muslims and Christians are further complicated by unilateral measures and settlers' continuous violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites, which make it impossible for many to worship at these sites.Archbishop of Anglican Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem Hussam Na'om commended Jordan's position, led by His Majesty, in standing with the Palestinians for many years, especially during the recent aggression on Gaza, highlighting the role of Jordanian medical teams working in the Strip, especially in field hospitals, and Jordanian medical teams providing services at Al Ahli Arab Hospital.He added that the heads of the Churches and Christians in the Holy Land value the King's role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites, under the Hashemite Custodianship.Archbishop Na'om touched on the attacks on holy sites in Jerusalem, including attacks on clerics as well as on religious, archaeological, and cultural sites, noting that settlers are deliberately changing the status quo in the Holy City under the protection of members of the Israeli government.He also denounced extremist Zionist Christian groups that support occupation, eradication, and injustice, stressing that the holy books, including the Bible, are far removed from the misinterpretations used by such groups.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh, and Chairman of the Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine Ramzi Khoury, attended the meeting.