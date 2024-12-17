Government Unveils Multi-Sector Development Package For Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan pledged swift implementation of priority projects in Zarqa Governorate during a Cabinet session held in the eastern city Tuesday, emphasizing the government's commitment to local development through both general and decentralization budgets.Hassan began his visit by laying the cornerstone for the Zarqa Governorate Council headquarters, the first such building to be constructed for governorate councils in Jordan. The 920-square-meter facility, designed by the of Local Administration, will house meeting halls and facilities tailored for council operations.The Prime Minister also inaugurated a natural gas measurement and reduction station in Hashemiya area. The facility, capable of processing 15,000 cubic meters per hour with expansion potential, will supply factories with natural gas, potentially reducing energy costs by 50-60% compared to traditional fuel use."Supporting the private sector and creating the necessary environment for its success is essential for generating employment opportunities for our youth," Hassan said, noting recent government initiatives in this direction with more steps planned in the coming months.Addressing healthcare developments, Hassan announced the government will begin a JD9 million expansion of Prince Faisal Hospital next year, scheduled for completion in 2028.Additional healthcare projects include establishing the comprehensive Zarqa Health Center and Jariba Health Center, along with new cardiac surgery and mental health departments at Zarqa Government Hospital.The Prime Minister highlighted plans for promoting the Zarqa Industrial City project, with its first phase set for completion by mid-2025. He also noted the success of the rapid bus service between Zarqa and Amman, which serves approximately 60,000 passengers monthly.Fawad Rashad, CEO of Fajr Jordanian-Egyptian Company, explained that the new gas station employs 450 Jordanians, including engineers, technicians, and administrators, all trained to high professional standards. The facility features remote monitoring and control capabilities under stringent safety and quality standards.Hassan emphasized that comprehensive modernization is fundamental for Jordan's future generations and strengthens the country's resilience in facing various challenges.He highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah II's diplomatic efforts, noting that Jordan's commitment to its principles and Hashemite leadership enhances its ability to address major challenges.The visit included discussions of various infrastructure projects, new school construction - including the Hashemiya Vocational School implementing the new BTEC system - and plans to review local administration legislation next year to improve service delivery and development across governorates.