Huawei's ICT Competition Regional Finals Begin

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Huawei's 2024-2025 Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) ICT Competition Regional Finals is taking place at King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Huawei's ICT Academy in the region, a statement said.



Held in partnership with the Unesco Institute for Information Technologies in Education and supported by the of Communications and Information of Saudi Arabia, KSU and Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), the three-day event brings together over 300 participants from 19 countries across the ME&CA.



Wang Shunli, vice president of ME&CA, Huawei, said: "Since its launch, the Huawei ICT Competition has been at the forefront of bridging the digital talent gap in the Middle East and Central Asia region to pave the way for an intelligent era."



The activities started with the Huawei ICT Instructor Contest, where outstanding educators demonstrated their teaching methodologies and expertise in ICT education through comprehensive presentations and practical demonstrations. Running parallel was the Innovation Competition, featuring student teams presenting groundbreaking projects across various tracks, including AI, Computing, Cloud, and Network technologies.



This year's Huawei ICT Competition has seen over 31,000 student registrations from 640 regional universities and colleges in 19 countries. The competition featured 290 participants in the Innovation Track and 30,900 participants in Practice Competitions, competing across multiple tracks, covering Cloud, Network, Computing, and AI Innovation.



The three-day celebration will see students and teachers from the regional final teams embarking on a Huawei Innovation and Technology Tour, which will include an exclusive visit to Huawei's facilities, Future Space, and flagship store in Riyadh.



Over the past decade, the ICT Academy has trained over 300,000 students, certified over 35,000 talents, and developed a network of 2,000+ qualified instructors. There are partnerships with 106 ICT academies managed by six Huawei ICT Academy Support Centres.

MENAFN17122024000067011011ID1109003592