Government Communication Minister Announces Cabinet Decisions In Zaraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 17 (Petra) – of Communication and government spokesperson, Mohammad Momani, announced the Cabinet decisions taken during its session held in Zarqa Governorate, in a press following the meeting.Momani explained that the Cabinet adopted several developmental decisions related to Zarqa Governorate (eastern Amman), including approving the extension of the declining incentive discount policy for investors in the residential and commercial sectors on land prices designated for sale in King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz City in Zarqa. The extension will be effective from January 1, 2025, to December 30, 2025.The declining discount policy for the residential sector includes a discount rate of 10% for the first contractual year, 7.5% for the second year, 5% for the third year, 2.5% for the fourth year, and 0% for the fifth year.For commercial land, services, and public buildings valued at JD1 million or more, the discount policy includes 25% for the first contractual year, 18.75% for the second, 12.5% for the third, 6.25% for the fourth, and 0% for the fifth year.For commercial land, services, and public buildings valued at less than JD1 million, the discount rate will be 15% for the first contractual year, 11.25% for the second, 7.5% for the third, 3.75% for the fourth, and 0% for the fifth year.The policy defines the contractual year as the period starting from the due date of the payment for sale and running for a full calendar year.The Cabinet also decided to proceed with measures to construct the road leading to the Zarqa Industrial City, ensuring its readiness in line with the opening of its first phase, scheduled for mid-next year. The road will meet special specifications that fulfill the city's requirements, serve industrial facilities and investments, and cost over JD1 million.Additionally, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to begin the necessary steps to supply natural gas to Zarqa Industrial City, coinciding with the inauguration of the gas metering and reduction station in the Hashemiyya area today. This initiative aims to attract investments, provide a low-cost energy source to industrial facilities, reduce production costs, and enhance competitiveness in the industrial sector.