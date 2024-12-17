Ayla Conducts Mock Drill To Boost Emergency Preparedness

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Ayla Oasis Development Company conducted a mock drill to evaluate and enhance the readiness of its staff to respond effectively to fire incidents, drowning, and water pollution.The exercise aimed to test emergency protocols, improve coordination, and minimize potential risks to public safety and the environment.The drill assessed the capabilities of Ayla's security, safety, and marina teams in managing incidents, executing rescue operations, and addressing water contamination.Teams demonstrated prompt responses and adherence to safety procedures while implementing effective communication strategies to protect lives, assets, and the local environment.Sahl Dudin, Managing Director of Ayla Oasis Development Company, emphasized the importance of regular drills to refine response strategies and ensure public safety.He highlighted Ayla's ongoing commitment to maintaining high safety standards and reviewing emergency protocols to enhance preparedness and operational efficiency.This initiative reflects Ayla's dedication to proactive risk management and its focus on safeguarding the well-being of visitors, staff, and the surrounding environment.