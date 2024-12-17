Jordanian Teams Join Huawei's Regional ICT Competition Finals In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Two teams from Princess Sumaya University for (PSUT) and Al-Balqa Applied University are participating in the 2024-2025 Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) ICT Competition Regional Finals, which opened Tuesday at King Saud University in Riyadh.The three-day competition brings together over 300 participants from 19 countries, organized in partnership with UNESCO's Institute for Information Technologies in Education (IITE) and supported by Saudi Arabia's of Communications and Information Technology.Jordan's representation includes students Mohammed Madi, Lafi Odeh, and Kanan Al-Radaideh from PSUT under Dr. Ammar Odeh's supervision, alongside Lubna Issa and Luma Hasweh from Al-Balqa Applied University, supervised by Dr. Diana Al-Tahrawi.The competition has drawn more than 31,000 student registrations from 640 universities across the region, with participants competing in cloud computing, networking, computing, and artificial intelligence tracks."The Huawei ICT Competition has been instrumental in bridging the digital talent gap in our region," said Wang Shunli, Huawei's Vice President for ME&CA. He noted that this year's finals coincide with the 10th anniversary of Huawei's ICT Academy in the region.The opening day featured an ICT Instructor Contest, where university professors and academic experts demonstrated teaching methodologies and expertise through comprehensive presentations.Running parallel was the Innovation Competition, where student teams presented breakthrough projects across various technology domains.The event marks a significant milestone in Huawei's regional educational initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of ICT professionals who will contribute to their countries' digital transformation goals.