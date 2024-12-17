Grandweld Shipyards Becomes First Shipbuilding Company In Middle East To Use Solar Energy To Meet Its Energy Requirements.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Phase One of the solar project has been successfully completed and has a production capacity of 569 kWp.



Grandweld aims to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a 100 % green shipyard by the end of next year by meeting 100 % of its needs through sources (Solar Energy). Phase Two to generate a total power capacity of 1.3 Mega Watts by next year.

UAE, December, 2024: Grandweld Shipyards, a leading fully integrated shipyard within the maritime and offshore industries, has become the first shipbuilding company in the Middle East to harness solar energy on a large scale to meet its energy requirements. The company currently generates 50 % of its energy needs through renewable sources following the successful completion of Phase One of its ambitious solar panel project, underscoring its commitment to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050.

This project, which aligns seamlessly with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) vision for clean energy, has solidified the company's status as a leader in driving sustainability in the region's maritime sector. With a current production capacity of 569 kWp, the solar project meets half of the total energy requirements for the company's office building and construction processes through solar power.

Grandweld is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a 100 % green shipyard by the end of next year by meeting 100 % of its energy needs through renewable sources, setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the shipbuilding industry.





Jamal Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards, commented:“We prioritise sustainability in every aspect of our operations. In alignment with the UAE's vision to shift towards clean and renewable energy, this solar energy initiative highlights our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. As the first shipbuilding company in the Middle East to adopt renewable energy on this large scale, we are pleased to lead the change in creating a cleaner, greener future for the maritime industry. We encourage other companies in the industry to follow us and contribute to a sustainable world.”

In the next phase of this innovative project, Grandweld plans to exceed its internal energy requirements and contribute energy to support the UAE's commitment to building a sustainable future.

Grandweld's commitment to sustainability extends beyond solar energy. The company's shipyard incorporates advanced energy-efficient features, such as light-sensitive building systems, to minimise its environmental impact, and and adheres to eco-friendly construction principles. This dedication to sustainable practices was recognised in 2012 when Grandweld achieved the Leed Gold Membership from the U.S. Green Building Council.

By pioneering sustainable initiatives and setting new industry standards, Grandweld Shipyards is shaping the future of the maritime industry and contributing to a more sustainable world. With Phase Two of the solar project currently underway, the company aims to improve sustainability in shipbuilding and support the UAE's larger objectives for environmental preservation and the use of renewable energy. By the end of Phase Two, expected to conclude next year, the project will achieve a milestone by generating a total power capacity of 1.3 Mega Watts, further reinforcing its commitment to green energy initiatives.